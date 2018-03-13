On March 12, 2018, Marjorie Lampe (nee Bernstein), beloved wife of the late John Lewis Lampe and Rodney Titcomb; cherished mother of Mark Lampe, John Lampe Jr. (Sue Lampe), Jane (Buddy) Jackson and Marcia (Allan) Westcott; devoted sister of Eileen (late Sylvan) Offit; dear daughter of the late Maurice and Nannie Bernstein; loving grandmother of Lindsay (Chad) Unitas, Brandon (Kristen) Jackson, Adrienne (Denis) Thomas, Drew Westcott and Rachel (Paul) Garfinkle; adoring great-grandmother of C.J. Unitas, Brody Unitas, Blake Jackson, Adelaide Jackson, Gabriel Thomas, Madeleine Thomas and Audrey Garfinkle. Funeral services and interment private. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Kids v Cancer, 3500 Macomb St., NW, Washington, DC 20016 or Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center, Attn: Donna R. Bolin, 5200 Eastern Ave., Suite 358, Mason F. Lord Building, Center Tower, Baltimore, MD 21224 or Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20010, Memo: Nephrotic Syndrome support.