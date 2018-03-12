On March 10, 2018, Faye Bedziner (nee Login), beloved wife of the late Meir Bedziner; loving mother of Tzvi (Leah) Bedziner, Menachem (Elana) Bedziner, Rabbi Dovid (Peryl) Bedziner and Judy (David) Meltzer; dear sister of Sam Login; loving grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 11, at 4 p.m. Interment at Agudath Israel Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2820 Cheswolde Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Friday, with Minyanim through Wednesday, Shacharis at 7:15 a.m., Mincha at 7 p.m., Maariv at 8:30 p.m.