On March 9, 2018, Lance Green, beloved husband of Eileen Green (nee Felgner); loving father of Heather (John) Salamone and Blake Green; adored brother of Marcy (Brian) Lasky; loving grandfather of Logan Salamone; devoted son of the late Frieda and George Green. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 13, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855. In mourning at 18 Caveswood Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.