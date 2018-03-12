On March 10, 2018, Irene Abarbanel (nee Senik), beloved wife of the late Morton Abarbanel; cherished mother of Stuart Abarbanel (Michelle LaPerriere) and Jeffrey (Sima) Abarbanel; loving grandmother of David, Jay and Remy Abarbanel; beloved companion of the late Wilbur Baron; beloved daughter of the late Jacob and Miriam Senik. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Forband Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 12 Richards Green Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family will be receiving visitors on Monday following interment and on Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. Shiva services will be at 7 p.m. each day.