On March 10, 2018, Vivien Lee Weiner (nee Mossovitz), devoted wife of Fred Weiner; loving mother of Wendi (Jason) Fassbender and Michael (Vicki-Sue) Weiner; dear sister of the late Fred Mossovitz; beloved sister-in-law of Sheldon (Narlene) Weiner, Barbara Block, Caron (Arnold) Wollman and the late Dennis (Rona) Weiner; adored grandmother of Victoria Fassbender, Katelin Fassbender and Luke Weiner; dear daughter of the late Ruth and Harry Mossovitz. Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.