On March 8, 2018, Marjorie Ann Cohen, devoted mother of Michael (Kelly) Cohen, I. Eric (Lisa P.) Cohen, Paul H. Cohen, A. Ross Cohen (Clara Thorsen Cohen) and Lisa M. (Wm. Barry) Gill; loving daughter of the late Belle and Calvin Cohen; cherished grandmother of Emily, Allyson, Marni, Joshua, Ben, Lynne, Justin (Jodi) and Ariel Cohen, Isabella (Zachariah) Vandeventer, Kirstin E. (Cory James) Bolt and Rebecca Gill; adored great-grandmother of four. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 11, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In honor of her son Paul, contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 1 High Stepper Court, #402 (Annen Woods), Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment Sunday and Monday.