On March 9, 2018, Michael David Pintzuk, beloved husband of Lisa Pintzuk (nee Altman); devoted father of Renee (Mark) Kimmel and Caryn (Doug) Hild; loving brother of Carol (David) Buchoff; dear son of the late Reuben and Cecile Pintzuk; cherished grandfather of Jennifer and Brett Kimmel and Justin Asch. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 2327 Melinda Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment on Sunday, then Monday and Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. each evening.