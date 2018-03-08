A New Movement Takes Hold

School shootings have become an unfortunately common occurrence in recent years. But the aftermath of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which claimed 17 lives, seems to be a little different. Rather than fading from the headlines, the debate about gun control has turned into a movement — one started by Parkland survivors, and now spreading across the country.

Here in Baltimore, students guided by Jewish values have been inspired by Parkland’s young activists. In addition to attending the student-led March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., on March 24, they’ll participate in a nationwide school walkout to stand in solidarity with the victims. Synagogues are organizing, too — booking buses to take locals to the march.

These students and adult activists have their voices heard in this week’s cover story by Andy Belt, but so do Jewish Second Amendment activists and gun owners, who see things a little differently. They are skeptical of gun control initiatives, and worry about their rights being taken away. One person Andy interviewed noted that Judaism teaches us “to protect the gift of life God has given us.”

Whichever side of the debate you’re on, we can probably all agree that something needs to change to prevent further tragedies like the one we saw in Florida last month.

In other local controversy, a Purim spiel at Ner Israel Rabbinical College raised concerns in the Jewish community, as some student displays made fun of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. As Connor Graham reports, the displays included a “whack-a-hat station,” a graveyard mocking the burial place of the Rebbe and a jail cell with a sign reading “Thank You Prez Trump,” mocking the president’s pardon of former kosher slaughterhouse CEO Shalom Rubashkin.

Several Ner Israel students hand-delivered a letter of apology to Rabbi Shmuel Kaplan, director of the Chabad Center and Lubavitch of Maryland. “As bochurim of Ner Yisroel, we want to express our desire for the achdus of klal yisroel [unity of the Jewish people],” the letter reportedly read.

Speaking of uniting the Jewish people, our colleagues at Washington Jewish Week, reporting from the AIPAC Policy Conference, see the pro-Israel lobby reaching back out to progressives, many of whom have felt the lobby has swung too far right in recent years. Time will tell if the effort pays off.

With Passover coming up, Andy rounded up some community events that will surely enhance the holiday for you. Check back next week for more Pesach content as the holiday approaches.

