On March 8, 2018, Raisa Rodin (nee Funk), beloved wife of the late Lev Rodin; devoted mother of Rozaliya (Eugene) Levin and Ella (Michael) Zilberman; dear sister of the late Nina Penzovich; also survived by three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers.