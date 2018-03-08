You Should Know… Eric Chessler

Eric Chessler is a true hometown guy. Growing up in Reisterstown, he attended Reisterstown Elementary and Franklin Middle schools, venturing a little farther afield to attend Carver Center for Arts and Technology in Towson, where his concentration was carpentry.

The 29-year-old founder of My Content Co., who now lives in Pikesville, has stayed close to home and to the Jewish community, where he does lots of small business networking for his online content creation company. His love for small businesses started while working for his family’s picture frame sales and manufacturing shop. Located on Primrose Avenue in Baltimore, The Chessler Company was started by his grandfather in 1959 and is now run by his father.

After a year majoring in, what else, business, at Towson University, Chessler left to take his part in the family company. It was while working there that Chessler learned the skills that would lead him to launch My Content Co., and to try to help other small businesses gain recognition and grow.

How did you go from the frame shop to online content creation?

One of the first things that I was tasked with when I went to work for the family was building us a website and helping us market online. At that point, websites were really simple. Everyone had one, but we didn’t have smart phones. Websites for mobile wasn’t a thing, email marketing was just becoming a thing. So I was tasked with learning all that, figuring it out and launching it. Then people who knew the framing shop started asking my dad who he hired to do it, which was me.

So, then [businesses] were reaching out directly to me to help them, which went from working full time for my dad, to doing a little bit of marketing for other people one day a week, two days a week, then eventually to launching my first company. I launched the current company in November 2015.

How do you stand out in a competitive market?

A lot of content creation companies and agencies want to do work with the really large companies out there and then there’s a lot of companies that allow you to do it yourself. And I wanted to bridge that gap. When I started this company my focus was, “how do I help my dad again?” If [a company like his] doesn’t have $10,000 a month to spend on marketing, but he has a couple hundred dollars a month to spend, with a simple email newsletter campaign or social media campaign he’ll see a lot of results.

So, I set up the model to working with hundreds of very small businesses, “solo- preneurs” to 10- to 20-person companies, that were ignored by the agencies and didn’t have the time or expertise to do it themselves. And because of that, I haven’t run into a lot of competition in that space.

Who are your customers?

We do a lot of work for the trades: landscapers, exterminators, chimney sweeps. We work in the financial side with accountants, mortgage loan officers. And we do a lot in holistic health with chiropractors, acupuncturists. You name it, we’ve written articles for it.

What do you do after work?

Mountain biking and rock climbing are the two things that I like to do the most. Mountain biking is as close as Patapsco State Park. But rock climbing — I spent five months two summers ago living out of my car both expanding my business and rock climbing all over the U.S. I spent six weeks rock climbing in Thailand. My favorite rock climbing in the U.S. would be the Red River Gorge in Kentucky. When the weather’s nice, I try to alternate between a day of at least rock climbing in the gym and mountain biking. So I get out five to six days a week to do something.

Does your business connect to your Jewishness?

I could probably connect my love for small business to the small Jewish community. I think there are a lot of relationships there and a lot of similarities.

