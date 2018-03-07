On March 6, 2018, Sara Fayvusovich (nee Sherman), devoted wife of the late Abram Fayvusovich; loving mother of Nona Sherman (Leonid Gershenkroyn), Lyudmila Tstav (Kenneth Rosenblatt) and Yuri (Alla) Fayvusovich; adoring grandmother of Svetlana, Yelena, Sergey, Eugene and Marina; beloved great-grandmother of Julliene, Shanna, Bianca and Meyna. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 9, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation. North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.