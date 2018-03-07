On March 6, 2018, Mark J. Eisenberg, beloved husband of Sandi Eisenberg (nee Blaufeld); cherished father of Sherri (Barry) Flaks; devoted brother of Harriette (Darryl) Robbins, Beverly Eisenberg and Stanley Eisenberg; adoring Poppy of Logan, Katelyn and Evan Flaks; beloved uncle and great-uncle. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, March 9, at noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 2200 Crestnoll Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Tuesday.