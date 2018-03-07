On March 7, 2018, Morton Wolff, beloved husband of the late Lillian Wolff (nee Rudman); devoted step-father of Eric Eisenberg, Robin Gruzs and the late Sheri Lamber; loving brother of the late Doris Canovan and Leon Wolff; cherished grandfather of Nathan Gruzs; dear son of the late Isidor and Esther Wolff; devoted uncle of Roslyn Jacobson, Faye Klupt, Cindy Wolff, Suzanne Canovan, Jennifer Naiman, Yaakov Naiman, Steven Klupt, Laina Russell, Andrew Russell and Lewis Krauss. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, March 8, at 3 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The William S. Baer School, c/o Erica Rimlinger, Director Of Development, William S. Baer School Partnership Board, 2001 N. Warwick St., Baltimore, MD 21216.