Community Events Abound for Passover

This Passover season in Baltimore, there are plenty of seder options and activites to choose from. Whether you’re looking for unique offerings or a more traditional affair, the area has something to help everyone celebrate Pesach.

>> Beth Tfiloh Congregation has a Pesach Cooking Demonstration with Ora Imanoel set for March 12. Imanoel will show how to make some Passover dishes, and recipes will be available after the demonstration. Registration online is $5 and $7 at the door. To register, visit bit.ly/PesachCooking and for questions, contact Cheryl King at the Mercaz office at mercaz@btfiloh.org.

>> Bolton Street Synagogue hosts Baltimore’s Annual LGBTQ Seder on March 13. All families, friends and allies are welcome to attend the service led by Rabbi Andy Gordon. Dinner and traditional Passover foods will be served. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/BaltimoreLGBTQSeder.

Chabad of Downtown, Moishe House and the Jewish Museum of Maryland hold YJP Matzah Bake Madness on March 15 for young professionals in their 20s and 30s. Attendees will bake and taste their own matzah and beer will be available. To RSVP for the event, visit bit.ly/YJPBake.

>> On March 18, Jews United for Justice hold Shelter of Peace: A Seder on Migrant Justice which uses the story of the Exodus as a lens to look at issues surrounding modern immigration. The fifth annual social justice-oriented event will have food, songs and speakers. To join the event, visit bit.ly/JUFJSeder.

>> PJ Library holds a Passover-themed event on March 23 at Beth El at Federal Hill preschool. To join in, contact Ellie Brown at 410-559-3618 or ehbrown@jcc.org.

>> On March 25, the Jewish Museum of Maryland hosts Spice, a local Jewish folk singer, who will perform songs for Passover. At 10 a.m., the event will be geared toward families with children 4 and younger and after 11:30 will be a sing-a-long for families with kids of all ages. Admission to the show is included with a ticket to the museum. For more information, visit jewishmuseummd.org.

>> Charm City Tribe hosts Let My Pizza Go, an event held at Joe Squared on April 3. The restaurant will be clearing its ovens of breadcrumbs, and matzah pizza will be served alongside an Exodus-themed cocktail. The event is $10 and for people 21 and up. Tickets can be found at bit.ly/Charm CityTribePizza.

>> The JCC of Greater Baltimore holds a Passover edition of Hands On Holidays at the Enoch Pratt Library in Roland Park on April 3. This event is for families with younger children and features story time, songs and a take home arts and crafts project.

>> Moishe House holds a Matzah Pizza Night at its house in Canton on April 4. For more information, contact moishehousebaltimore@gmail.com.

>> Beth El Congregation hosts the Empty Nesters/Baby Boomers After Passover Dinner on April 7. The event will end Passover with a pasta dinner at Liberatore’s Ristorante. The cost is $30 per person. For questions, email fradealewis60@gmail.com.