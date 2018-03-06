On March 4, 2018, Patricia Pearlman (nee Phillipson), beloved wife of the late William L. Pearlman; devoted mother of Ronne Youngworth, Dr. Murray (Laura) Pearlman, Dr. Steven (Michele) Pearlman and Dr. Sheldon (Driana) Pearlman; dear sister of Clara Phillipson and the late Marcelle Blecman and Earl Steinberg; loving grandmother of Rikki Youngworth, Philip (Stephanie) Youngworth, Howard (Dari) Youngworth, Reesa Pearlman, Katie (Todd) Harvey, Allison (Scott) Pearlman-Sax, Sabrina (Nathan) Rosenberg, Jason (Michele) Pearlman, Jody (Josh) Pollara, Ross Pearlman, Elijah Pearlman and William D. Pearlman; cherished great-grandmother of Ryan and Chloe Lamm, Joshua, Jacob and Cameron Youngworth, Adele Pearlman-Soss, Jude, Nola and Ezra Harvey, Landon and Wylie Sax, Cassidy and Quinn Rosenberg, Natalie and Ryan Pearlman and the late Michael Lamm. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 6, at 1 p.m. Interment at Bnai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or Maryland School For The Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, MD 21236. In mourning at 3111 Shelburne Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Thursday and beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.