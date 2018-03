Samuel Joseph Weisgal, 64, died peacefully on the beach in Jaco, Costa Rica, a place he loved. He is survived by his siblings, Margit, Lawrence, Aran, Becky, six nieces and nephews and his Costa Rican family, Fernando Bland’on Oporta and Rebecca Bland’on. We will be sitting Shiva at Becky’s Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact the family for the address and/or directions.