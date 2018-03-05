On March 1, 2018, Diane Schnitzer (nee Goodman), devoted wife of the late Marvin Schnitzer; loving mother of Rabbi Sunny (Joan) Schnitzer, Debra (Gerald) Lichter and Jodie (Jerry) Epstein; cherished sister of Ronnye (Sidney) Weiman; sister-in-law of Jerry (Lynn) Schnitzer; adored grandmother of Claire (Zach) Worshtil, Samantha (Robert) Jones, Jeffrey (Carly) Greenberg, Michael (Jana) Greenberg, Lexa Epstein (fiance Robert Mammone), Dane Epstein, Stephanie (Bobby) Covitz, Ali Clark, Shawn (Brad) Hyatt, Morgan Lichter and Montana Lichter; beloved great-grandmother of Brady, Henry, Fiona, Blake, Madelyn, Liam, Lily, Colin, Omari and Kashton. Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, March 4. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bethesda Jewish Congregation, 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD 20817 or Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Art With A Heart, Mill No. 1, 3000 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 11 Slade Ave., Unit 212, Pikesville, MD 21208, Monday and Tuesday, with services at 7 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday at Bethesda Jewish Congregation with services at 7 p.m. and on Thursday at 1307 Wedgewood Manor Way, Reston, VA 20194.