On February 27, 2018, Neale Kurlander, beloved husband of Honey W. Kurlander (nee Wachtel); cherished father of Dr. Harold (late Helene) Kurlander and Dr. Susan (Richard) Madonna; devoted brother of Myrna (Alan) Van Bergen and the late Beverly Gale; dear son of the late Sol and Eleanor Kurlander; loving grandfather of Michael (Noelle) Kurlander, Clifford (Lindsey) Kurlander, David Madon, Charles Madonna and Jeffrey Madonna. Funeral services and interment held at Wellwood Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY on Friday, March 2. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6185 Wooded Run Drive, Columbia, MD 21044.