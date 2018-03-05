On March 5, 2018, Evelyn K. Lustbader (nee Kandel), beloved wife of the late I. William Lustbader; loving mother of Philip (late Randy) Lustbader, Sara Lustbader (Mark Tucker), Dr. Jay (Susan) Lustbader and the late Dr. Edward Lustbader; dear mother-in-law of Susan Lustbader; cherished sister of the late Leonard Kandel and Meirel Salomon; loving daughter of the late Fannie and Henry Kandel; devoted grandmother of Beth Lustbader, Joshua (Andy) Lustbader, Michael (Jenn) Lustbader, Jamie (Loren) Easton, Eli (Emily) Tucker, Emma Tucker, Rachel and Julie Lustbader; also survived by six loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, March 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 10687 Quarterstaff Road, Columbia, MD 21044, Wednesday and Thursday with services at 7:45 p.m.