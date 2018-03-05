Dr. Miriam Klebaner Jacobs, 88, wife of Dr. Myron Samuel Jacobs, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018. She was born in New York, NY, to Pearl Yollis and Dr. Simon Klebaner. She is survived by her dearly beloved children Louise and Suzanne, grandchildren Sophia and Grant, sons-in-law Steven and Timothy and step-granddaughter Michaela. She was preceded in death by her dearly beloved parents, husband, brother Benjamin Klebaner and her precious mini long-haired dachshund Maja Celeste. Dr. Jacobs attended Hunter College and the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania and became an M.D. when few women were brave enough to pursue such a commitment, practicing as a pediatrician for over 30 years in New York and New Jersey.

She had a lifelong love of learning, keeping up with pediatrics and internal medicine and reading avidly until her final illness. She had a sharp wit and a keen sense of humor, a lifelong love of classical music and of the beauty of nature and the world. In retirement, she became a devoted gardener, with particular pride in her English roses. After retirement from pediatrics, she worked tirelessly to ban smoking around schools and other public venues. She was a staunch supporter of the State of Israel and loved Native American art and culture, donating a contemporary piece in memory of her husband to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian for its founding. Dr. Jacobs’ greatest love and joy came from her husband, children and grandchildren and in helping family, friends and neighbors. She was a selfless person, always placing the needs of others above her own. She will be remembered for her generosity, hospitality, consideration for others and loving spirit. She will be deeply missed. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 12, at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570 or American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.