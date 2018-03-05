On March 4, 2018, Sandy Ruth Moffet (nee Schwartz), beloved wife of Jerry Moffet; beloved daughter of the late Milton and Rose Schwartz; loving mother of Scott (Stacey) Moffet and Jeff (Jenn) Moffet; beloved sister of Norman Schwartz (Mary Ellen Sullivan); loving Grammy of Logan Daniel and Jonah Gabriel Moffet; beloved niece of Gert (late Milton) Stuck; and survived by many cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 1100, New York, NY 10268-1100 or at hadassah.org.