Born on March 10th, 1920, in Baltimore, Md., Herbert S. Zinz passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2018, one week short of his 98th birthday. He was born to Fanny and Samuel Zinz. After graduating high school, Herb attended City College. He worked in his family’s business, Stanley’s Furniture, until he chose to serve his country in WWII, where he served four life-changing years in the Army. His Army days made him stronger and gave him the resilience to cope with life changes. He soon met the love of his life, Sylvia Gerber and was married for 51 wonderful years, until her passing in 2000. Herb eventually left his family business to build a real estate/building company. He and Sylvia split their time between Baltimore and Highland Beach, Fla. His last years were spent living with his daughters’ family in New York City.

He never lost his interest in things he loved, especially reading the New York Times and Wall Street Journal and watching CNBC and 48 Hours. Nothing meant more to Herb than his children and grandchildren and he was extremely devoted to family. He was an unending giver of encouragement and support to all their endeavors and dreams. He was always the voice of sanity and reality and could bring the “big picture” to the forefront. In describing Herb the words “sweetest,” “kind,” “smiling” and “mensch” would most often be used. He always woke up with a smile and greeting, “Good Shabbos,” even if it was Tuesday. His sense of humor was a highlight and he would often call people on the phone as “Rabbi Yamoshofsky.”

He is survived by his son Steven Zinz, daughter Randi Zinz-Ginsburg, son-in-law Howard, grandchildren Joshua, Zachary and Alexa, brother and sister-in-law Bernard and Marlene Gerber and their beautiful children and grandchildren. His presence will be greatly missed. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Monday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sylvia & Herbert Zinz Scholarship Fund, c/o Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2 High Stepper Court, Apt. 406, Baltimore, MD 21208, following interment on Monday 5 to 8 p.m, and Tuesday noon to 2 p.m, and then continuing at the home of Randi and Howard Ginsburg, 425 East 58th St., Apt 19H, New York, NY 10022 on Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday 2 to 8:30 p.m., Friday 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 to 9 p.m. with services each night at 7 p.m.