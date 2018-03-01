On February 27, 2018, David Bernard Selenkow, beloved husband of Joyce Lepow Selenkow; devoted father of Erica Selenkow and Jonathan Selenkow; dear stepfather of Talya and Sam Lepow; loving brother of Janet S. Hankin; adored son of the late Mildred and Albert E. Selenkow. Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. on Friday, March 2, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 25 Penny Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209.