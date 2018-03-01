An Inclusive Community

Baltimore’s Jewish community has consistently made interfaith and interethnic dialogue a priority. Such work is often at the center of Shabbat dinners, lectures, tikkun olam activities and other events. But theater? Enter Bari Hochwald.

A Baltimore transplant by way of Florence, Italy, Hochwald co-founded The Global Theatre Project to create connections between different cultures. This week, Susan C. Ingram profiles the New Jersey native in our cover story.

Hochwald’s productions, peopled by diverse casts, address societal ills and human rights issues, from violence against women to immigration and more. She is currently directing “Count Down,” playing at the Strand Theater Co. through Sunday, which tackles the subject of the child welfare system and the girls who grow up in it.

She firmly believes empathy is the key to improving the world around her, and it shows in her work.

Other institutions are also working for a more inclusive community. Connor Graham reports this week that Camp Louise will be the first East Coast site to host California- based LGBTQ camp Brave Trails. Camps Airy & Louise director Jonathan Gerstl was so moved by a presentation from Brave Trails he heard at a conference that he approached representatives immediately to start a conversation. He felt that the camp’s mission of fostering young leaders fit perfectly with the leadership-building mission of his camps.

The Upper Park Heights area hosted a different kind of community event on Sunday — the Charm City Kosher Cooking Competition. More than 30 non-professional competitors battled for three-and-a-half hours in an event that attracted more than 300 attendees. The competition, covered in this week’s issue, which reached beyond just the kosher-eating community, raised money for Cheder Chabad.

Last weekend, as I staffed a table at the Jewish Federation of Howard County’s Purim Palooza, I was delighted that my neighbors included Conservative, Reconstructionist and Chabad synagogues, Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc., and camps of varying affiliations. The crowd reflected that same diversity — families of all sizes and levels of observance were able to take part.

Any time an organization can draw in that broad community for a common cause, common interest or to start a much-needed conversation, it’s doing something right. Those featured in this week’s issue are leading the way.

mshapiro@midatlanticmedia.com