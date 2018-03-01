You Should Know… Idan Zrihen

Idan Zrihen, 31, is no stranger to Baltimore, at least its name.

Zrihen was born in Beersheva, but since the age of 10 has lived in Ashkelon, Baltimore’s sister city in Israel. There, he worked as a coordinator for the Diller Teen Fellows Program, connecting Jewish teens from Baltimore with Jewish teens from Ashkelon.

Now, Zrihen, his wife, Michal, and their son, Yuval, have been in town for about four months, as Zrihen accepted a position as a shaliach (emissary) for the Baltimore Zionist District.

Aside from the weather, Zrihen is loving what Baltimore has to offer.

As Zrihen recognizes that Israel is not the unifier it used to be among the Jewish community, he hopes to create open lines of conversation about the Jewish State. He believes these conversations are the only way the communities will find common ground.

You’re from Ashkelon originally. What brings you to Baltimore?

I am here as part of my job as a shaliach, an emissary of the Jewish Agency at the Baltimore Zionist District. I saw this position as a natural continuance to my previous job as a coordinator of the Diller Teen Fellows Program. It’s a program that works between the bases of the sister cities Ashkelon and Baltimore. In that program, I got to deepen my understanding of the Jewish Community outside of Israel and in Baltimore specifically. After doing that job for the last three years, the opportunity to be a shaliach was something that was very interesting to me. It was just by chance that I got to be one in Baltimore. I’m very glad, and feel very fortunate.

Tell me a little more about the Diller Teens Fellow Program.

It’s an international Jewish leadership program that, among many other places, operates between Baltimore and Ashkelon. Each year we had groups of 20 teens on each side who participate in a year-long program. Throughout the year each group connected with each other and the Ashkelonian group visited the Baltimore group around Passover, and the Baltimore group visited the Ashkelonian group in the summer. That’s pretty much it in a nutshell.

What’s it been like moving to Baltimore?

It’s very welcoming to me and my family. Moving your entire life and family outside of Israel, and far away from all of your other family and friends is not an easy step. But everyone I’ve been in touch with has been very nice and very helpful. But the weather has not been very hospitable to us.

But we’re lucky. We have very good friends here, friends who we knew before we arrived.

What projects are you working on with BZD?

So far I’ve been involved in bringing different delegations from Israel to Baltimore. But in my position there are two big projects I’m dealing with as a shaliach. The first is Yom Hazikaron, a memorial day ceremony for Israel that we at the BZD are very proud of. The other is our teen trip. We’re sending teenagers to Israel for four weeks. They will get to travel a lot, see a lot and meet a lot of Israelis. It’s a very big and important project for me as an emissary and for the BZD as an organization in general.

In the United States, Israel is not the unifying force that it once was. How has that impacted your work?

Before I arrived here in Baltimore I was told that I should expect to have a really, really hard time. But I welcome this conflict because I believe it opens a dialogue. I realize less and less people even think about Israel.

I hope to use these conflicts to open a connection. It can be critical; it can be about a positive agenda. As long as Israel is in your mind, I believe that we can talk about what we appreciate and what we want to fix. I want to create the feeling that “Israel matters to me.” That is the main part of my job.

