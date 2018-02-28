What A World

More than 400 student delegates from 47 yeshiva high schools and community day schools, including Pikesville’s Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Stamford, Conn., from Feb. 11 to 13 to participate in the 28th annual Yeshiva University National Model United Nations conference. Student delegates from Brazil, Canada and cities across the U.S. learned about the complexities of international diplomacy while discussing a wide range of issues, including gender roles, human rights and international law.