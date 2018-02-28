Don’t Forget Obama Effect on Pro-Israel Attitudes

While a recent editorial identified many possible factors that could explain the partisan discrepancy when it comes to pro-Israel views, it failed to mention what, in my opinion, is the most significant factor — the previous presidential administration (“The New Pew Study,” Feb. 2).

Former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy was a disaster, especially with regard to its effects on the U.S.-Israel relationship, treating Israel more as a foe than as America’s most reliable and loyal ally. Most of the dramatic downturn in Democratic support for Israel over the past 40 years occurred during Obama’s eight years in office.

The “progressive” left wing of the Democratic Party, which unfortunately includes many liberal Jewish Democrats, followed and still follows Obama’s aberrant foreign policy path, much as proverbial lemmings follow their leaders over the cliff. In my opinion, they can be aptly described as “summer soldiers and sunshine patriots” (to paraphrase Thomas Paine’s famous words) when it comes to their shallow affinity toward Israel and fundamental Zionist principles.

With regard to the affinity between the American Jewish community and Israel, these are truly “the times that try men’s [and women’s] souls.”