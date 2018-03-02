Meeting House Gallery All About Inclusion

For 42 years, the walls of The Meeting House in Columbia were bare. That is, until the interfaith center decided to exhibit artwork in the space five years ago.

Now, The Meeting House is holding its fourth annual Congregational Art Exhibit that features work from congregants of Columbia Jewish Congregation and Bet Aviv synagogue, as well as Columbia Baptist Fellowship, Columbia United Christian Church and St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.

For a place that holds worship services for people of all faiths, center officials go out of their way to make sure religious iconography is not displayed in the building. There are no Stars of David or crosses anywhere to be found.

“This place works,” said Will Krupka, a member of Columbia Jewish Congregation who manages the gallery and is on the board at The Meeting House. “People have come here to study this interfaith concept.”

Krupka was also referring to Columbia, which was founded as something of an experiment. James W. Rouse founded the town in 1967 as a place that would have no racial, religious and economic segregation. The Meeting Place proudly carries on that legacy and mission.

“Columbia accepts everybody,” Krupka said. “I’m hanging out with people at [The Meeting Place] and our paths may have never crossed.”

The latest exhibition at the center features 21 artists, 11 of whom are Jewish. Mosaic artist Roz Zinner is a member of CJC and referred to The Meeting Place as a community.

“The Meeting House is really unique place where different faiths can coexist nicely and happily,” she said. “Some of the people who walk through there are people who I know, and they’ll tell me what they think of a piece they saw. It’s like having your artwork in your own community.”

Every two months, the art gets switched out, allowing for some artists who are not part of The Meeting Place to showcase work, too. The rules are simple: no nudity, no religious imagery and no politics (even though this particular exhibit features a mosaic portrait of Rachel Maddow from Zinner).

The exhibit also features photography, watercolor paintings, pottery and woodcarvings.

With all the congregations combined, approximately 2,000 people are a part of The Meeting Place. This allows for a built-in viewership from people passing through the lobby gallery on their way to other parts of the building. During the last exhibit, the center made $4,000, “a big deal,” for Krupka and the gallery.

Ultimately, the center as a whole is much more than just a place of worship.

“It’s a community center, too,” Krupka said proudly.

The exhibit runs through April 7 at The Meeting Place. For more information, visit themeeting house.org/art-gallery.

