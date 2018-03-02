Hadassah Fundraiser ‘Key’ for Worldwide Relief

With more than 330,000 women counted among its members across the globe, Hadassah is the largest Zionist women’s organization. Its work benefits not only the namesake hospital in Jerusalem, but international communities as well.

On March 10, Hadassah Greater Baltimore hosts Keys for Relief, a fundraiser that benefits the Hadassah Medical Organization’s emergency and trauma care and features a buffet, drinks and a dueling pianos show.

For the past 11 years, the local Hadassah chapter (with more than 4,300 members) has held a fundraising event, but this year felt a little different, said chapter president Barbara Fink.

“With so many natural disasters, shootings and all kinds of horrible trauma going on in the world, we wanted to shine a spotlight on things people don’t normally hear about, which is that Israel is many times first on the ground in any of these places,” Fink said. “Much of that time they’re using Hadassah doctors, medical staff and nurses. They go in there immediately.”

Hadassah Hospital in Israel is also responsible for sending specialists to train doctors in other countries.

“When you give money to Hadassah, you are really helping the world and spreading our research around,” Fink added. “Hadassah has amazing medical miracles which we share every day with everyone.”

