JLive at the Gordon Brings Baltimore Connection Home

An event at the Gordon Center looks to bring some Broadway magic to its stage while also raising money for its extensive programming.

JLive at the Gordon is back for its second year on March 3 and is bringing writer and musician Jonah Platt to its stage. Platt, who performed on the Great White Way in “Wicked,” has personal ties to Baltimore — his father, Marc, who’s now a well-known producer in Hollywood, was raised here and his grandparents still live in the area.

This year alone, the JCC plans to give more than $575,000 worth of financial assistance to people and families who may require it to take part in programs or for JCC memberships.

“It’s a very important evening in that it gives us the opportunity to bring our community together to celebrate the work the JCC does to serve the community and to raise necessary funds for financial assistance to ensure that no one is turned away,” said Barak Hermann, CEO of the JCC of Greater Baltimore.

Approximately 700 families will be recipients of financial assistance.

Hermann noted that the JCC has been rooted in the community for more than 160 years.

“And we want as much of our community to come together to ensure that our JCC has the ability to continue to be a welcoming, safe and inclusive community for the entire Baltimore Jewish community,” he said.

