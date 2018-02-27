On February 25, 2018, Michael Ervin McCracken, beloved husband for decades and soulmate forever of Carole McCracken (nee Cohen); devoted father of Kevin McCracken (Supatra Porasuphatana), Sara McCracken and Gregory (Noel) McCracken; dear brother of Betty Skahill, Upton McCracken and the late Noreen Battersby; loving son of the late Darwin and Anna Pearl McCracken. Funeral services and interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Eldersburg, Md., on Thursday, March 1, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Fight Colorectal Cancer, 1414 Prince St., #204, Alexandria, Va 22314. In mourning at 4015 Iroquois Drive, Westminister, MD 21157, Immediately following interment through Saturday.