On February 26, 2018, Gary Herbert Posner, beloved husband of Judith Stamberg; cherished father of Joseph Posner and Michael Posner (Wendy Smith); dear step-father of Michael Nachshen (Deborah Weinhauer) and Saul Nachshen; devoted brother of the late Doris Duncan and Audrey Hemenway; beloved son of the late Rose and Joseph Posner; loving grandfather of Yael, Jonah and Ari Smith Posner; cherished uncle of Catherine Hemenway. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, February 28, at 9 a.m. Interment at New Montefiore Cemetery, Pinelawn, N.Y. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Union of Concerned Scientists, 2 Brattle Square, Cambridge, MA 02138-3780 or Malaria Foundation International at malaria.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, c/o Rachael Bulmer, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at Broadmead, 13801 York Road, Apt. W2, Cockeysville, MD 21030, beginning Thursday, through Sunday morning and continuing at the home of Michael Posner, 7200 McCallum St, Philadelphia, PA 19119, from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.