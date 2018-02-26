Reports: Abbas Treated at Baltimore Hospital

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was in Baltimore last week receiving medical treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to reports from Jewish Insider, which is published by the Los Angeles Jewish Journal’s parent company Tribe Media, and Reuters.

Jewish Insider also reported that Abbas stayed at the Four Seasons hotel in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood, and published a photo of purported Secret Service vehicles outside of the hotel.

A spokeswoman from Four Seasons could not confirm that Abbas stayed at the hotel, and a Johns Hopkins spokeswoman said there was no patient by that name in the hospital’s patient information system last week.

Abbas, who became Palestinian President after the death of Yassar Arrafat in 2004, received heart function tests at a West Bank hospital in October 2016.

In addition to the medical treatment in Baltimore, Abbas used the trip to the U.S to address the U.N. Security Council in New York on Feb. 20. He is said to have flown back to the West Bank on Feb. 23.

