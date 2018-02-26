On February 26, 2018, Esther Mae Friedlander (nee Goldstein), beloved wife of William Friedlander; devoted mother of Richard (late Sharon) Friedlander, Robert (Jaci) Friedlander and Sari (Eric) Tublin; dear sister of Harriet (Morton) Silverstein; loving daughter of the late David and Doris Goldstein; adoring grandmother of Brad (Aliza) Friedlander, Tracy Friedlander (Panagis Galiatsatos), Lauren (Brett) Fader, Juli Friedlander (fiance Adam Taylor), Jamie Friedlander, Jesse Tublin and Zoe Tublin; adoring great-grandmother of Anna Galiatsatos, Lila Friedlander, Brooklyn Friedlander and Jaxon Fader. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, March 1, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at Woodholme Country Club, 300 Woodholme Ave, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday only, then continuing at 1018 Farm Haven Drive, Rockville, MD 20852 from 1 p.m. until Shabbat.