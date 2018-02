On February 24, 2018, Leon Victor Dubman, beloved brother of Robert (Belkis) Dubman, Cyrus Dubman and Charles Dubman; dear son of the late Irving and Helvi Dubman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, February 28, at 2 p.m. Interment is private.