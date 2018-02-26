On February 25, 2018, Ralene Chalew (nee Lemler), devoted wife of the late Sidney Chalew; beloved mother of Stuart (Gail) Chalew and the late Surrie Chalew Armstrong; dear mother-in-law of Gerry Armstrong; loving sister of Morton Lemler and the late Judy Lemler; cherished grandmother of Talia and Justin Abbott Chalew, Naomi Chalew and Matt Jensen, Hannah Chalew and Sam Langberg, Ari Chalew, Zach Armstrong and Melissa Armstrong; dear great-grandmother of Solomon, Sasson, Noa and Margalit Abbott Chalew; adored daughter of the late Solomon and Sadie Lemler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, February 28, at noon. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ABC2, Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure, 1717 Rhode Island Ave., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20036 or Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 1 Gristmill Court Apartment 203, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with service Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The family will also be receiving Sunday afternoon.