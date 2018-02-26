On February 25, 2018, Gladys N. Nathan (nee Nottenburg), beloved wife of the late Henry G. Nathan; cherished mother of Stuart M. (Susan) Nathan, Ilene J. Nathan and Linda R. Nathan (Elliot B. Rosen); devoted sister of the late Robert Nottenburg; dear daughter of the late Jacob and Dora Nottenburg; loving grandmother of Dr. Margo D. Nathan (Dr. Timothy P. Feeney), Henry S. “Hank” Nathan, Scott Nathan Rosen and the late Hannah Nathan Rosen. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Tuesday, February 27, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Association of University Women (AAUW) Baltimore, c/o Eleanor Simon, 21 Gray Squirrel Court, Timonium, MD 21093 or Meals On Wheels of Central Maryland, 515 South Haven St, Baltimore, MD 21224.