On February 24, 2018, Isaac Shina, beloved husband of the late JoAnn Shina (nee Hawk); devoted father of Jeffrey D. (Merrie) Shina, Matthew S. (Doris) Shina and Michael J. (Mary Kay) Shina; loving brother of Kamal (Esperance) Shina and the late Violette (Nadji) Surany and Maurice (Miriam) Shina; cherished son of the late Saleh Ezra Shina and Sereh Ezra Shabi; adored grandfather of Joshua G. (Leslie) Shina, Beth A. (Kevin) Fontaine, Rachel L. (David) Garry, Meredith H. Shina and Natalie J. Shina; dear great-grandfather of Jacob L. Shina, Ava M. Fontaine, Brooklyn G. Shina and Colin D. Garry. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa. on Tuesday, February 27, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice may be made in Isaac’s memory. A memorial service will be held at Beth Samuel Jewish Center in Ambridge, Pa. on Wednesday, February 28 at 11 a.m.