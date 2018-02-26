On February 24, 2018, Aziza Yaphet (nee Saleh), beloved wife of the late Samuel Yaphet; devoted mother of Flora (Al) Lichaa, Marco (Brooks) Yaphet and Albert (JoAnne) Yaphet; cherished daughter of the late Sultana and Habib Saleh; dear grandmother of Mark (Jody) Lichaa, Grace (Will) Chrythansos, Adam Lichaa, Jonathan Yaphet, Jennifer Yaphet and Sahara Yaphet; loving great-grandmother of Georgia Chrythansos. Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation North Rogers Ave. on Tuesday, February 27, at 11 a.m. In mourning at 15525 Peach Leaf Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878, immediately following interment Tuesday only.