On February 23, 2018, Jerry Stadd, beloved husband of Debra Caplan-Stadd; devoted father of Kerri Stadd, Tracy Stadd, Steven (Julie) Caplan and Jason (Laetitia) Caplan; loving brother of Annette (Rdan) Stadd-Wilson and Sharon Stadd; adored grandfather of Ryan, Nick, Kate and Jake; dear son of the late Helen G. and Morton Stadd. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, February 27, at 9 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022. In mourning at 6350 Red Cedar Place, #311, Baltimore, MD 21209, Tuesday following the service.