On February 25, 2018, Florence Kaplan (nee Kalichman), beloved wife of the late Jerome “Jerry” Kaplan; devoted mother of Stanley Kaplan, Susan (late Gerson) Mehlman and Ron (Jan) Kaplan; dear sister of Mayer (Sandy) Kalichman and the late Lillian (Paul) Saperstein; adored daughter of the late Anna and David Kalichman; also survived by seven loving grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Monday, February 26, at 3 p.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Brainy Camps Association, c/o Childrens National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20010 or Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 7530 Stream Crossing Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.