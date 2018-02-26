On February 24, 2018, Riva Zhuravel (nee Lashever), beloved wife of the late Mikhail Zhuravel; cherished mother of Leonid (Vera) Zhuravel and Greg (Elina) Zhuravel; devoted sister of Bella (Nick) Brisk; dear daughter of the late Mikhail and Roza Lashever; loving grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 26, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers.