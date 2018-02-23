On February 23, 2018, Sabina Bodenheimer (nee Blitzstein), loving wife of the late Louis Bodenheimer; loving sister of Samuel Blitzstein and Abe Blitzstein. Also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, February 25, at 9 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Shearith Israel Congregation, 5835 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.