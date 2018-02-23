On February 22, 2018, Ursula J. Gruz (nee Stein), beloved wife of the late Nathan I. Gruz; devoted mother of Jacqueline Greene, Kenneth Gruz (Mariam George) and Adrienne Meyer (fiance Donald B. Hiatt, Sr.); adored sister of the late Leonore Schnaper; dear daughter of the late Minna and Curt Stein; loving grandmother of David (Julia) Greene, Darren Greene, Brian Greene (fiancee Tiffany Fletcher) and Charlotte Gruz; cherished aunt of Jan Schnaper. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, February 26, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation. North Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208.