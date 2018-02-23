Satire: Best Cellphone Plans for Calling Your Mother

With so many cellphone companies, it can be hard to determine which one is best for keeping in touch with your aging parents. I know, I’m one of them.

The answer is simple. The best cellphone plan on the market right now is any plan that allows you to call your mother. Maybe on your drive home from work. Maybe after you put the kids to bed. I don’t care when, it’s just good to hear your voice. As long as the phone allows you to dial my number and I can be reassured that you’re not dead — you haven’t called in a week! I was worried — it’s a good plan.

And get one of those pictures phones. I haven’t seen my grandkids in so long I forgot what they look like.

— Marc Shapiro