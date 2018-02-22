Trump Vindicated? Seriously?

The response to the JT’s Feb. 16 poll question, (“Do you think the David Nunes memo vindicates President Donald Trump in FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation?”) appears to be the result of Trump supporters stuffing the responses. (Sixty percent of respondents said yes.) In an area where Democratic voters have consistently elected Democrats to office, it would seem that there should have been a large majority who would not accept Trump being vindicated. Also, every news media has responded that the Nunes memo did not vindicate Trump from collusion with the Russians.