Harford Is Where My Heart Is

I am very homesick for Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace, and after reading the JT’s Feb. 16 cover story, “Building Community,” I know the reason.

After 49 years in that community, I moved far away. After two and a half years, I have yet to find anything close to their dedication and enthusiasm. It was my second home and the source of my oldest friendships. There was always an outlet for whatever I wanted to do. Rabbi Gila Ruskin has brought many innovations and tied us closer to the rest of the Harford County community. The children often outnumber the groups from larger Baltimore congregations at conventions because of the spirit they inherit from the adults. From early on, they participate in services, and by b’nai mitzvah, they are comfortable conducting services themselves.