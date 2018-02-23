Satire: Do You Know What Your Jewish Teens Are Texting?

Are you confused by what your Jewish teen is texting? Sometimes it seems like they have a language all their own, and it’s hard to keep up. Fear not! We’ve broken down some of the most popular phrases that Jewish teens have been using lately. (Note: Some are more likely to be used during certain times of the year.)

LOL: Lots of Lox

BRB: Badly Run Bris

ILY: Israelis Love Yelling

ROFL: Really Outstanding Freakin’ Latkes

STFU: Stephen’s Tefillin Feels Unreal

LMK: Let Mom Know

AWOL: Always Without Leavening (for use around Passover)

IKR: I Kvell Readily

YOLO: You Only

Leviticus Once

TTYL: This Tallis You’ll Love

