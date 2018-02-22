Shades of Present Day in Purim Megillah

Imagine this scene: The raw hatred of the villain Haman toward the Jews of Persia is known to a few court appointees charged with vetting him for presumptive appointment to the palace governance team. Conveniently looking the other way, those responsible ensconce Haman in authority.

When his outrageous attitudes and violent intentions are disclosed, the court of King Achashverosh “accepts with regret” Haman’s resignation, even as it supports his protestations of innocence. As the outrage about the history of the appointment escalates, a palace spokesman meekly suggests, “We could have done better.”

The recent imbroglio over a White House official whose former wives provided known and credible testimony to having been victims of domestic violence at his hands reminds us that when it comes to abuse perpetrated by one spouse against another, “doing better” is hardly an adequate response — and never an acceptable excuse.

Like so many issues in this fraught political moment, the responses to the wave of recent accusations of inappropriate behavior against women, ranging from boorishness to outright assault, have been polarizing. On the encouraging end, there has been the steady and continual stream of women coming forward to reveal abusive behavior. And there have been, in many instances, steps taken to hold people accountable. And yet, as the support for former Senate candidate Roy Moore and the defense of former White House aide Rob Porter reveal, there is good reason to feel discouraged. Predictable patterns, even when documented, are conveniently dismissed as “false news” or ignored. Women who come forward, often at considerable risk, to reveal abuse are as likely to be impugned as to be believed and often become victims of social media barrages of hate.

We can do better by striving for bipartisan congressional support in 2018 for full funding of the Violence Against Women Act. The enforcement of that act, especially in this #MeToo moment, needs to be a priority of the Department of Justice.

We need to ask why in so many cases we did not do better and uncover the causes and conditions that condone harassment, abuse and violence against women. The Chasidic teacher Yehudah Leib Alter comments on the story of Purim as follows: Mordechai believed that even if Esther avoided using her access to the King to plead for the Jews of Shushan, help would come “from another place” — traditionally understood to mean “from God.” Then why did Mordechai ask her to go to the King? Because in a time of distress, it is necessary to speak out. That is when change begins to happen.

Rabbi Richard Hirsh is a member of Jewish Women International’s Clergy Task Force to End Domestic Violence in the Jewish Community.