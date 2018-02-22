My Trip to the Vatican

Serving as the president of the New York Board of Rabbis has been quite an experience. But last month’s visit to the Vatican and meeting with the pope was certainly a rare and unique opportunity.

We were attending the International Conference on the Responsibility of States, Institutions and Individuals in the Fight against Anti-Semitism organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. There are 57 member countries, and remarkably, foreign ministers from nearly every one of these countries were in attendance.

“Look how far we’ve come,” Daniel Mariaschian, CEO of B’nai B’rith, said to me. “Consider how much anxiety and persecution our people have endured due to edicts that emanated from these very walls. And here we are, meeting with the pope. We can comfortably wear kippot. We are welcomed as dignitaries.”

In his remarks, Pope Francis said “the enemy against which we fight is not only hatred in all of its forms, but even more fundamentally, indifference.” He went on to quote text from the Nostra Aetate saying that “the Church, mindful of the patrimony she shares with the Jews and moved not by political reasons but by the Gospel’s spiritual love, decries hatred, persecutions and displays of anti-Semitism directed against Jews at any time and by anyone.”

Upon conclusion of his words the pope greeted each one of us personally.

The main conference took place at the Italian Foreign Ministry and included several hundred participants. The morning presentations focused primarily on the foreign ambassadors of each country sharing aloud three-minute statements condemning discrimination, intolerance and anti-Semitism. Countries such as Sweden, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Belarus and the Netherlands and countless others each declared that “there is no justification for anti-Semitism.” Even the ambassador from the Vatican said “anti-Semitism is completely contrary to Catholic principles.”

But look what’s going on in those countries. Jews fear for their safety. European Jewry has decreased by more than 20 percent in the last 10 years. Anti-Semitism is illogical. It’s irrational. It’s madness.

In reflecting on this visit some will say, of what use are these conferences? Personally, I thank G-d that at least the Europeans are having these conversations. The issue is being addressed. Furthermore, when European anti-Semitism is being discussed, it is critical for the American Jewish community to be at the table. We need to stand with our brothers. And we need to be ready because America could very well be next.

We look back at the painful history of hatred, and we pray that through commitment and collaboration a new chapter of inclusion and understanding will be written.

Rabbi Gideon Shloush is president of the New York Board of Rabbis and spiritual leader of Congregation

Adereth El.